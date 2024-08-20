A little while back, we reported on a 'Lego Ideas' set featuring a recreation of the classic Donkey Kong game starring the titular villain alongside Pauline.

Well, the set - courtesy of user 'By If You Build It' - has now surpassed 10,000 supporters and has qualified for an official review from Lego itself. The reviewing process will begin in September and Lego has stated that it may take several months to complete.

Regardless, while we certainly have niggling issues with some of the finer details in this piece, it's cool that we might actually see a Lego set based on the original DK go into full production. If that were to happen, Lego would no doubt refine the design to more closely resemble Nintendo's original vision. Perhaps it would even incorporate the existing Donkey Kong figure from the official Tree House Expansion Set.

We wouldn't be surprised to see something like this come to fruition in the future. Nintendo is starting to lean heavily on the Donkey Kong IP, adding the character into the Super Mario Bros. Movie, expanding the Super Nintendo World theme park with a Donkey Kong-themed ride, and even reviving Donkey Kong Country Returns yet again with an HD version for the Switch.

We've a feeling we're going to see a lot more Donkey Kong going forward, so this Lego Ideas set may have reached the approval stage at just the right time...