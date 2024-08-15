Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

There have been some truly gorgeous video game statues in our time, from the likes of the First 4 Figures Samus Gravity Suit statue from Metroid to the ludicrous Ghosts 'n Goblins statue from Dream Figures.

We love one-off designs though; statues that likely won't be made available to the general public, but nevertheless showcase a level of originality that simply can't be replicated elsewhere. And yes, we're a little bit jealous that we can't get our hands on them, too.

Take this delightful epoxy resin statue from Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble for example, created by MiniQuest 64 and posted on social media. It depicts Dixie and Kiddy Kong riding atop the game's Hover Craft in a direct homage to the box art design.

What's particularly impressive, however, as we're sure you'll agree, is the water effects. This is the kind of thing that folks can achieve with epoxy resin, and it's absurdly realistic. The devil is in the details with this one, and we love the foamy water surrounding the Hover Craft and the tasteful use of the Rareware logo in the top corner.

MiniQuest 64 has a few other dioramas that are worth checking out over on YouTube; mainly from WarCraft, but there's another stunning piece from the Donkey Kong franchise along with an adorable take on Kirby in which he sits atop a glowing, fluffy cloud. Lovely stuff.