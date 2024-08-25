Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

In a new 'DidYouKnowGaming' video, game historian Liam Robertson has shed light on 'Crash Bandicoot 5' as well as a Switch version of Crash Team Rumble.

The full video is well worth a watch, but if you want a quick recap, Toys for Bob reportedly had plans for a Switch version of Crash Team Rumble. It was supposedly in development but got cancelled by Activision due to the lukewarm reception of the game on other platforms.

As for Crash 5, it was going to feature Crash Twinsanity's 'Academy of Evil' and the plot would have explored a crossover with Spyro the Dragon - with the main Crash antagonist 'Uka Uka' returning. Both Crash and Spyro were intended to be the main playable characters, and the team considered making them playable both separately and together (with Crash even able to ride on Spyro's back).

Toys for Bob was only months into development before Activision axed Crash 5. Unfortunately, this decision was made when Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time wasn't able to meet its "high sales targets" internally. Former employees claim the lack of a Nintendo Switch version at launch was a "critical mistake".





A documentary on unseen projects from Toys For Bob including Crash, Spyro, World of Warcraft + more. Plus, I examine Crash Team Rumble's long and arduous development.



LINK BELOW: [NEW VIDEO] Crash Bandicoot 5: The Cancelled Spyro Crossover & The Fall of Crash Team Rumble

