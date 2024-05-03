There was a time earlier this year where we had two states: playing Balatro, or thinking about playing Balatro. Our daily hours played may have begun to drop in the months since, but there's no denying that it has permanently set up shop in our minds. And guess what, it can now do the same in our wardrobes!

Yes, Balatro publisher PlayStack has revealed a range of merch so that we can show the world our love for the poker roguelike. As it stands, the collection consists of t-shirts, hoodies and mugs, all of which are adorned with cards, logos and icons from the game.

The pieces range in price from £7.99 for a mug to £44.99 for a hoodie. You can find the full collection on the official Balatro website, or check out some of the highlights below.





If you somehow haven't stumbled across Balatro yet (how?!) this poker roguelike captured our minds earlier this year with its addictive gameplay loop and deliciously deep mechanics. The game was removed from the Switch eShop for a period due to an age rating change, though it has since gone on to sell over one million copies worldwide.