Aspyr - the developer behind re-releases on the Switch such as Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and the Tomb Raider trilogy remaster, is currently hosting a sale on the Switch eShop in the US. This sale ends on 27th August 2024 in the US, with some of these games also on sale in other locations, such as the UK.
"Race across the galaxy as Anakin Skywalker or follow Lara Croft as she unravels some of the world's most dangerous myths! A variety of games (and savings) are available today in the Aspyr Publisher Sale! Whether you're hunting bounties,ancient secrets, or deals, you'll find all of that and more in the #nintendo publisher sale! Save up to 95% off today! Sale ends soon!"
Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
InnerSpace - $1.99 (90% off)
MythForce - $14.99 (50% off)
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse - Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
Star Wars Episode I: Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) - $39.99 (50% off)
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 (55% off)
Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $28.99 (20% off)
Star Wars Bounty Hunter - $14.99 (25% off)
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $7.49 (50% off)
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $7.49 (50% off)
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $6.79 (66%)
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)