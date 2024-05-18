Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

It's a big week for Minecraft with the game currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, and as part of this, all sorts of celebrations are currently taking place.

In the leadup to the Minecraft Movie, due out in cinemas on 4th April 2025, two of the film's stars - Jack Black and Jason Momoa - have featured in a short but incredibly high-energy skit. It will be interesting to see how this translates when the movie arrives next year.

In an update in April, it was reported the Minecraft Movie had officially wrapped filmed. Jack Black most recently featured in Kung Fu Panda 4 (and also voiced Bowser in the Mario Movie) and Jason Momoa is known for taking on the role of Aquaman in the DC Universe.

In case you missed our Minecraft anniversary post, Mojang is celebrating with some gifts. The latest one you can get your hands on is a free anniversary-themed cape. As for the daily item giveaway, it's a free Ender Hood.

"Starting today, you can claim the exclusive anniversary cape to wear when setting out on your next adventure or on your favorite server. It’s yours to keep, so show it off however you want! Just don’t make any hissing noises or you might startle someone."





Microsoft and Mojang are also currently running a sale across all platforms including the Switch - with Minecraft, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons 50% off the regular price.