Minecraft is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary and on day six of the celebrations it's taking a "literal" trip down memory lane with a "free map full of nostalgia".

Here's the rundown along with some screenshots:

"Celebrate 15 years of Minecraft with our free anniversary map! Made in partnership with our pals at Oreville Studios, this marvelous map holds a massive Minecraft museum filled with key moments in Minecraft history. Play mini games, collect lost memories, and explore historical exhibits to unlock the rich history of Minecraft. Take your friends with you – the museum is open to multiplayer too!"

Mojang is still giving out free anniversary items as well. The latest one is a free pair of Toe Guardians. In addition to this, Minecraft players can currently receive a free anniversary cape.

And if you haven't already got a copy of Minecraft, it's currently 50% off on the Switch eShop.