We are officially on the run-up to the Pokémon World Championships which are set to kick off at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu from 16th-18th August. We're so close, in fact, that The Pokémon Company has revealed this year's special tie-in promo card, and it's pretty sweet.

The basic Pikachu promo card features the series' most iconic 'mon in a heated aerial battle against Mew. Atsushi Furusawa's artwork includes a Honolulu-inspired backdrop which sits outside the stadium and the card proudly brandishes the World Championships 2024 logo in its bottom right corner.

The card will come as a gift-with-purchase at select retailers including The Pokémon Center from 2nd-28th August (while stocks last). Alternatively, you can be in with a chance of picking up one of the cards by attending the Worlds Celebration at a local Pokémon League event between 12th-18th August or by landing a top 100 spot in this year's Worlds Pokémon Fantasy Team in the US — where you predict which TCG or VGC Pokémon will beat its competition — once registration opens on 1st August.





As you might expect, special promo cards have a habit of reaching silly resale prices after the event, so we'd suggest going down any of the aforementioned routes if you are aiming to add this one to your collection. You can find out more information about where and when the card will be available on the official Pokémon website.

The Pokémon World Championships 2024 will see the very best (like no one ever was) Pokémon players going head-to-head with competitions ranging across Scarlet and Violet, the Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite. After exciting European and North American competitions earlier this year, it's shaping up to be a good weekend of battling.