The Pokémon Company wrapped up this weekend's European International Championship with a taste of what's in store for the competitive scene over the rest of 2024, importantly sharing the date and venue for this year's World Championship which is heading to Hawai'i this summer.

Revealed in an all-new trailer (above) we now know that the 2024 Pokémon World Championships will be held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu from 16th-18th August.

Of course, no date reveal would be complete without a sweet new piece of artwork to go alongside it and this year's snorkelling number does not disappoint:





So there you have it, we now know where and when the 2024 Pokémon World Championships will be getting underway, though there are still a few international tournaments to go before we get there.