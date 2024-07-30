Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Physical releases have thrived during the Switch generation, so this latest announcement is quite unique. The Spanish publisher Meridiem Games has announced it will actually be cancelling its previously announced physical copy of the psychological horror RPG OMORI.

This impacts not only the Switch release but also the PlayStation 4 version. Here's a rough translation of what's gone on beyond the scenes. It's apparently tied to some "technical problems" linked to the localisation process in Europe:

"We regret to have to inform you that the physical editions of Omori for PS4 and SWITCH have been canceled by the development team, due to technical problems related to the multilingual European localization. This news saddens us as much as it does you."





While it's not great news for fans in Europe, this game is still available in other parts of the world as a physical release. This RPG is also available directly on the Switch eShop, so if you're done waiting, you can purchase and play it right now.

If we hear any significant developments, we'll let you know.