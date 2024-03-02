Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The 2022 horror RPG OMORI will be getting a physical collector's edition for Switch in Summer 2024, courtesy of Fangamer.

This collector's edition will come with a collector's box, sheet music booklet, ephemera envelope, pinwheel kit, pressed flower bookmark, Mari's drawing, bottle cap magnet, Hobbeez receipt, Othermart loyalty card, Kel's comic, Capt. Spaceboy cutout, a recital ticket, a hidden item, and a piano music box.

There's a limit of four collector's editions per customer and this can be pre-ordered now for USD $84 (or your regional equivalent). There's also a reprint of standard copies of the game for $34 including an instruction manual and bonus sticker.

To celebrate the game's third anniversary, Fangamer and Omocat have also teamed up for a special online concert broadcast. You check out the recap on YouTube. The Omori manga is also coming in Spring 2024.