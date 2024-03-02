The 2022 horror RPG OMORI will be getting a physical collector's edition for Switch in Summer 2024, courtesy of Fangamer.

This collector's edition will come with a collector's box, sheet music booklet, ephemera envelope, pinwheel kit, pressed flower bookmark, Mari's drawing, bottle cap magnet, Hobbeez receipt, Othermart loyalty card, Kel's comic, Capt. Spaceboy cutout, a recital ticket, a hidden item, and a piano music box.

There's a limit of four collector's editions per customer and this can be pre-ordered now for USD $84 (or your regional equivalent). There's also a reprint of standard copies of the game for $34 including an instruction manual and bonus sticker.

To celebrate the game's third anniversary, Fangamer and Omocat have also teamed up for a special online concert broadcast. You check out the recap on YouTube. The Omori manga is also coming in Spring 2024.

Any interest in this special collector's edition? Tell us in the comments.

[source fangamer.com]