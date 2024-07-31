Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

During the recent Grasshopper Direct showcase, in which more information was provided on the upcoming Shadow of the Damned: Hella Remastered, legendary Japanese creator Shinji Mikami stated that he would love to see Goichi Suda (better known as 'Suda51') create a sequel to the GameCube title Killer7.

The comments, covered by our pals at VGC, came toward the end of the presentation (37.54, to be precise) when both creators were asked to share information on upcoming projects. Mikami was rather coy and simply said "I've realised that I want to stay as hands-on as possible when it comes to game creation", before stating his desire to see Suda51 create a Killer7 sequel.

Suda51 seemed surprised at the comment, and confirmed that he'd be open to it, but would rather create a 'Complete Edition' of the original game first. Although Mikami initially dismissed this as "kinda lame", he admitted that fans would likely love to see a complete edition (yes, we would).

Suda51 then confirmed that Grasshopper is currently hard at work on a new action game with an accompanying story. Without sharing any further details, he stated that he hoped to share something on the project later this year.

Killer7 launched in 2005 for the GameCube as part of the 'Capcom Five'; projects that were intended to be exclusive to the GameCube under the supervision of Shinji Mikami. Most notably, Resident Evil 4 was also a part of the lineup, but went on to be ported to pretty much every platform under the sun. Killer7, meanwhile, saw a release on the PS2 at the same time as GameCube after Capcom noted poor sales on Nintendo's platform for its previous titles.