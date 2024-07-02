Update: The Hyrule Edition Switch Lite is now up for pre-order at the My Nintendo Store UK, as well as other outlets like Amazon.co.uk and GAME. All the links you need are below.

One of the absolute highlights of the June 2024 Nintendo Direct was, without a doubt, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a brand new game in the series headed to Switch this September.

Pre-orders have now started to appear for the new title, as well as the gorgeous Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition console that was announced alongside the game. Both the game and console launch on September 26th.

We'll be tracking all the best prices and deals available for both right here on this page right up until launch – we wouldn't wait around too long to secure that Switch Lite, though!

Pre-Order Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition

Pre-orders for the console are very limited at the moment, so while we're hopeful that more stores will add listings over the coming weeks, it might be wise to secure an order while you definitely still can.



The console also comes with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack included.

UK

US

Pre-orders are yet to go live at most major US retailers – we'll update this page as soon as they do.

Europe

Japan

Switch and Switch Lite consoles work anywhere in the world regardless of region, and can be used in the language of your choice. The only difference is the packaging – the model below will arrive in Japanese packaging but can be shipped worldwide.

Pre-Order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom In The US & Canada

Here are your current options in the US and Canada (we'll add more retailers as and when pre-orders appear):

US

Canada

Japanese Version

Pre-Order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom In The UK

There are several options already available in the UK, with some very welcome discounted prices already on offer:

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you'll soon be able to pre-order it directly from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below: