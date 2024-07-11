Nintendo yesterday revealed a disturbing new project simply titled 'Emio' and although no information has been shared about it just yet, new ratings spotted within a Nintendo Australia YouTube trailer upload seem to have shed some light on just how horrific this experience will be.

Moving away from the family-friendly image we're so used to seeing associated with Nintendo's products, Emio will include "strong themes, violence and suicide references" and is rated 'MA15+' according to Australia's Classification Board. A separate rating goes into a little more detail noting the title contains "violence, cruelty, domestic abuse and suicide themes".

Once again, Nintendo hasn't actually shared any proper information about what to expect from this new project. The original announcement has the hashtag 'who is Emio' attached to it, and the official trailer's ending features some Japanese text, which roughly translates to 'smiling man'.

In some related news, this all times in with the discovery Bloober Team (the same developer behind games like Layers of Fear and The Medium) is working on a new title called 'Project M' for Nintendo platforms. There's already been some speculation about these announcements taking place at the same, and you can read about it in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.