Towards the end of last month, Limited Run Games revealed Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition would be getting a physical release on 12th July 2024. It's now shared a first look at the standard edition of the game along with a special Collector's Edition.

The standard edition is priced at $34.99 USD and will come with a copy of the game. Pre-orders will be open until 11th August 2024 and the game is estimated to ship between "Dec 1 - 31".