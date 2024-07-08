Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition is out now on Switch and, by and large, it's turned out to be a successful release for Ubisoft, boasting upgraded visuals from the original alongside some meaningful bonus material. We gave the game an 8/10 in our review, and you should definitely check out our full thoughts when you're able.

Naturally, however, with multiplatform games such as this, the Switch version has unfortunately been subjected to a few downgrades when compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The most noticeable change comes with the textures: characters, objects, and environments are significantly less detailed than the game's console counterparts, though the use of lighting is at least on par across all systems.

Reflections have also taken a bit of a hit. When coasting over the water in the land of Hillys, reflections on Switch run at half the resolution when compared directly to PS5. In addition, the lack of gaussian blur makes the jagged edges much more prominent. It's a small detail that would likely go unnoticed unless you're comparing both versions side-by-side, but it's still noteworthy.

Finally, as we noted in our review, the game runs at 30fps. While this is slightly disappointing in itself, the game is at least mostly stable. However, it's also noted that it can drop on rare occasions to around 20fps and even 12fps if you're, as DF puts it, "standing in the wrong place at the wrong time".

We certainly agree with all of the points made here, though we're not sure they're egregious enough to put a dampener on the experience itself. We still think it's worth checking out if you're a fan of the original or want to see what all the fuss is about.