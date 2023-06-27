Despite ongoing rumours and speculation, Nintendo still hasn't revealed its successor to the Switch. While there doesn't seem to be any sign of an announcement, company president Shuntaro Furukawa has now provided some details about the transition from the current hybrid platform to the "next-generation machine".
According to comments made by Furukawa during Nintendo's recent shareholder Q&A, the plan is to utilise the existing Nintendo Account system to make the jump to the next generation as smooth as possible for customers. Here's part of what Nintendo's president had to say, courtesy of a translation by Twitter user Genki:
Shuntaro Furukawa: "As for the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo Account."
Although Nintendo has improved with certain account services, in the past it's not always made the shift from one generation to the next the easiest. It's also had some ups and downs with its online infrastructure over the years, and can often take a rather unique approach when it comes to certain aspects of online gaming. There are also no promises (yet) that users' existing libraries of digital games will necessarily carry across, and it may not necessarily mirror what's seen on other platforms.
At the very least, this latest update from the company's president seemingly confirms Nintendo will make it easy for users who are already within the ecosystem. It's also been noted that there are currently 290 million Nintendo accounts, covering both console and mobile devices.
Once again, there's no concrete information about the next generation of Nintendo hardware just yet. And admittedly, Nintendo doesn't appear to be ready to move on from the Switch, especially after the company's most recent Direct - breathing new life into its aging tech with announcements such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Awesome news, and hopefully all your downloads will carry over too, and it's just a case of re-downloading them.
As long as we don't have to start again (for the third time after transfers should have been a thing since Wii really) I imagine most will be happy.
If the Switch Successor is 100% BC with the original Switch hardware, I'm buying it, day 1.
Dang this is the most concrete confirmation yet that there is one coming...
they should really consider backward compatibility too especially if it ended up as home console
if they did they pretty much making the 115 million switch owners to feel obligated to buy the new machine as their new overengineered dock
then consider allowing switch to cloud/remote play the new console game. doesn't need to be perfect, just use it as bait to make people buy 2 console instead of only 1
And with that, backwards compatibility is all but confirmed.
It also wouldn't surprise me to see cross-generation games where playing the game on the successor will yield superior performance, kind of like how many GBC games remained backwards compatible with the GB (and to a lesser extent, DSi-enhanced cartridges).
I just hope that they avoid the convoluted PS4/PS5 situation where there are separate physical releases for both formats when, ideally, a single ROM should be able to detect and optimise the performance for both consoles (should developers be so inclined).
But I could be tempted to double-dip on cross-platform titles, especially if there are noteworthy differences between the two versions, and I really want to avoid that.
Best news of the week and upcoming month already!
Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed!!!!
It's amazing that people even consider that Nintendo at this point could make a Switch successor that isn't backwards compatible. It would be a near-suicidal move - you'd even see it covered outside the gaming press.
I'm not saying Nintendo isn't capable of it though.
Here’s to end of 2025- early 2026 … not earlier.
It's too bad this isn't the gen where I blew $5 on NES Pacman.
Aslong as its not like the awful account system on 3ds. Also Im hoping this new console is backwards compatible so out switch purchases carry over.
@hashkey ha, reminds me of all those early 90s news reports of outraged mothers having to buy Super Nintendo hardware to play new games - and then complaining they had to keep the NES around.
I really want for the next hardware to include backwards compatibility. Switch is probably where I spent the most in terms of games out of all the Nintendo system I owned and I don't want them to be wasted.
Hoping this means Nintendo Switch Online carries over too. Yea, it sucks, but it’s a lot better than them starting over virtual console AGAIN on the next system
It gets closer by the day!
@burgerkingsauce Same. I'm sick of starting over with NES games every single time we get a new system, it keeps them from working on some of the old-but-not-that-old systems like GC, DS, and Wii. Hopefully NSO transfers over so they can move on to some of those system and make those libraries accessible again.
If my eshop games dont smoothly migrate over, I wont be picking up the new system. It’s as simple as that.
This is good news. Play the game on the Nintendo Switch 2 again.
I too also have hopes this means there's going to be backwards compatibility, though you have to do a lot of reading between the lines to see this as a potential confirmation.
How does it work on PlayStation, do your PS4 digital purchases carry over to PS5?
@Ironcore I feel the same way. I've invested so much into Switch. If I have to start over again, I'll be really annoyed. I'll likely just go with a Series X and Gamepass.
@OorWullie
Yes your entire PS4 digital library, along with any playstation plus games you redeemed long in the past, are transferred over no problem.
I'll be happy if they really do transfer everything from the Switch over to the new system, from save files to games, including NSO stuff like the NES, SNES, N64 etc games. Considering past experiences with Nintendo I'm not counting on it 100%, but it does seem likely to happen.
I'm not counting my chickens before they hatch though.
I wouldn’t be surprised if all switch games are backwards compatible with the new system. I know this was already a safe bet, but this is a good indicator that will be the case.
@OorWullie PS4 purchases carryover to the PS5, there’s even a handful of digital PlayStation one and PSP games that are free to download if you had purchase them on the PS3 or PSP/vita store fronts back in the day.
About as tangible as official BC odds get for now. Game libraries are the unrivalled bulk of what an account is used to access, especially in the absence of a system-wide achievement system and with NSO numbers (aka retail online access) reportedly not covering the whole userbase.
@Bolt_Strike people still hope for GC on NSO? Let's face it, short of providing separate titles to download/stream a la PS+ Catalogue (which Nintendo might well dismiss as Virtual Console in all but name, but then again, modern stuff like Tetris 99 shows it's not impossible), that's never been likely to happen with any home console past N64. The file sizes to try and compile into a library app are just incomparable. Assuming Ninty figures out a nice streamlined way to handle the dual screens, I reckon NDS is the only platform Nintendo Online may still hypothetically see in the future. Imagine Spirit Tracks, Nintendogz or - dream big - even western debuts for Fire Emblem New Mystery and Soma Bringer...💓
I'm so glad an exec ACTUALLY has something important like this in mind. Nintendo would be shooting themselves if they don't at this point... I've bought the same games so many times since the Wii.
As long as backward compatibility is preserved for physical games. This is my biggest worry.
backward compatibility or not we are all buying the next switch..
The "next" Switch MUST have two things :
Retro-compatibility (e-shop and cartdriges) and at least 10times more computational power.
Otherwise its a disaster.
Somehow I expect problems with cartridge compatibility... unless they keep same format with more capacity, or add a reader like DS with GBA games back in the day. At this point and with my current backlog I cross fingers for BC.
Dear Nintendo, please take a page from Xbox. My Series X is amazing solely for its ability to purchase and play all generations of Xbox titles. I have and can easily play Jade Empire, Blue Dragon, Fallout 4, and Elden Ring…. All at a moments notice. And it’s all tied to my Xbox account, so I can quickly and easily play those same titles on the Series S in another room. This is how it should be for all platforms going forward.
I truly would love to see the next Nintendo system copy and improve upon the Switch. Retain portable, give us more power, storage and battery life. Give the dock the ability to amp the graphics for those that want 4k, much like Alienware Laptops and their Amp graphics pod.
But truly, even if we get just a little more power and storage, and everything else remains the same, the biggest boon we could receive is making it so current Switch library isn’t nullified on transition.
Backwards compatibility confirmed? Hope so but for now I'm not worry about a new console yet.
Xbox all xbox one downloads carried over and some backwards compatible games bought on 360 too.
Playstation ps4 games carried over to ps5. Some have an upgrade feature which can be free or paid depending on title. Some odd previously purchased ,ps2, psp and ps1 games providing they are on their classic catalogue which is very few at present.
Nothing for ps3 games. You can only stream them with paid membership
Wii to wii u had the system transfer than the vc had the discounted "upgrade"option.
Switches successor better have backwards compatibility at this point. Like wii u and switch were so different and Nintendo so behind on online features I accepted it but now there's no real excuse.
My ideal dream switch successor would have cart slots for switch and one for 3ds/ds with a decent way to handle dual screen issue but that ain't likely.
@Yosher
The UK government actually leaked that some of this was happening. In the context of gaming streaming services they confirmed the Nintendo Online service was available.
I'd almost guarantee that everything in your Online subscription is available on the next console.
Digital/ physical purchase compatibility is the biggest question mark.
