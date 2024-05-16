Last weekend, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom turned one year old. Nintendo released a special piece of artwork to mark the occasion, the glow-in-the-dark Ultrahand keyring was restocked as a My Nintendo Reward and (to complete this Triforce of anniversary goodies) our wonderful video team sat down for a good old natter about the game after having spent a year with it.

In the above video, Zion, Felix and Alex get into the weeds about their thoughts on Link's latest, sharing stories about the game's launch day, how much they have played in the 12 months since and the age-old question of how it all compares to Breath of the Wild.

Naturally, things get a little spoilery in this chat, but we can only applaud if you have managed to stay in the dark about certain plot points until this now.

It's a 30-minute discussion, so get yourself a glass of Hateno Village's finest Fresh Milk, settle into the armour set of your choosing and get ready to plunge into the Depths.