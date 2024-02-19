Speeding from one event to the next, Nintendo has today announced that the 'SpringFest' festival will be coming to Splatoon 3 in April 2024.

@NintendoUK made the announcement by showing some of the Splatsville decorations that we can expect to see and noting that more information will be revealed soon.

Going by previous events like last year's 'FrostyFest' and 'Splatoween,' we would imagine that the festival will be linked to a yet-to-be-announced Splatfest. Like these events, it looks like there will be a selection of free in-game Gear given away in the celebrations including t-shirts, shades and even more Crocs. We need them.

SpringFest returns during #Splatoon3 's Fresh Season, with Splatsville decked out in suitable decor! There will also be special Gear available via Nintendo Switch News, so stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/fbFgxGt1Gn February 19, 2024

SpringFest last cropped up back in the days of Splatoon 2, so it will be nice to see what the Splatlands have in store for us this time.

All of this will be tied to the upcoming 'Fresh Season 2024', which is set to kick off on 1st March with waves of new weapons, stages and gear. We will be keeping an eye out for more 'SpringFest' information over the coming weeks.