Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Nintendo has just revealed our first look at Splatoon 3's 'Sizzle Season 2024' update, and it looks like it is going to be a big one.

Kicking off on 1st June, the annual Sizzle Season will bring with it a handful of new weapons and stages as well as a variation on the Big Run game mode called 'BIG Big Run'. Yes, really.

So, let's take a look at what's heading to the Splatlands this time, shall we? Starting with an all-new Turf War stage, Lemuria Hub employs a series of moving parts to mix up the battlefield and keep things feeling fresh.

There's also a batch of new weapons. The Wellstring V looks to be a long-range Stringer, capable of taking out foes from afar while the Mint Decavitator might just pack the coolest-looking Splatana attack going — get ready to live out your Splatland samurai dreams, folks.

We'll be keeping an eye on the @SplatoonNA Twitter account over the coming days for more information on these newcomers and there's bound to be some new loadouts too.

Finally, the season trailer showcases the new 'BIG Big Run' mode, which will see you see you facing off against a trio of deadly bosses in the highlighted 'Attack of the Triumvirate' battle.

Of course, this is only the reveal trailer so we are sure that there will be a lot of other newbies popping up in the coming weeks — a new catalogue and music feel like a given at this point.

In the mood for some splatting now? The next Splatoon 3 Splatfest kicks off this weekend with a dark, apocalypse-themed twist. Seems like the perfect time to get back into things, if you ask us.