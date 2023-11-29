There's no hanging around between events in Splatoon 3. With this year's Splatoween out of the way, things are taking a festive turn as it has been announced that FrostyFest will be making a comeback in the upcoming Chill Season 2023.

This event last popped up for the "Fam vs. Friend" Splatfest in Splatoon 2 and this year's celebration looks to be more of the seasonal same.

A FrostyFest Splatfest will be on the way (the theme of which is to be revealed soon) and both Splatsville and Inkopolis will get a wintery makeover complete with snow and festive fancy dress for Deep Cut and the Squid Sisters.

Splatsville and Inkopolis will be cooler than cool when FrostyFest sets in during Splatoon3's Chill Season 2023. Stay tuned for deets on this special Splatfest! November 29, 2023

There will also be plenty of gift-giving (of course), as Nintendo has announced that more themed headgear items will be distributed "via the 'Squid Research Lab Bulletin (Splatoon 3)' News channel on your Nintendo Switch". These are set to come our way a little closer to the event, which doesn't have a date at the time of writing, but you can have a peak at what's in store below.

As the above tweet notes, we are going to have to wait a little while longer for more information on this festive event. Chill Season 2023 kicks off on 1st December and we would imagine that we will hear about the upcoming Splatfest shortly after that.