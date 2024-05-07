Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Konami has revealed that Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked will be launching on Nintendo Switch and other consoles on 11th June 2024.

In just over a month's time, Konami's opossum knight will be making his grand return. Re-Sparked is a collection of all three of Sparkster's games — Rocket Knight Adventures, Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2, and Sparkster.

Digital pre-orders are available now on the Switch eShop (North America), and if you grab it now before 12th June, you'll get 15% off.

If you've never got the chance to play these beloved but oft-forgotten classics before, check out the collection's rundown, which comes straight from Konami:

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked is an electrifying 3-game classic revival collection where players relive the nostalgic side scrolling game experience. Become the iconic Sparkster (the opossum knight) where the legendary character battles an army of robots, pigs, and takes on a variety of bosses. Use different maneuvers to fight your enemies with powerful attacks. Through heroic efforts and countless battles, Sparkster is on the quest to save the princess at all costs. Players will be able to experience key features such as: - 3 games within the franchise are available

- Rocket Knight Adventures

- SPARKSTER Rocket Knight Adventures 2

- SPARKSTER

- 2 new non-gameplay modes: 1. Museum & 2. Music Player

- Boss Rush, can jump right to the boss fight immediately

- Save game (progression) at any time

- Rewind feature, rewind game for short time (5 seconds max)

- Variety of display settings (different screen sizes to play the game in)

Limited Run Games are handling physical versions of the game, which is due to ship in July. However, at the time of writing this, all versions of the game have sold out. Fingers crossed it makes a return to their store!

Will you be picking up this collection in June? Blast down to the comments and let us know.