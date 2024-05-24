If you cast your mind back to earlier in the year, you might remember the horrors of the GameStop-exclusive Banjo-Kazooie Funko Pop. With its big head and soulless, staring eyes, the figure was... well, a Funko Pop, but it was also an acknowledgement that the Rare pair still exist, so we'll take what we can get.

Now, Funko has revealed another Banjo-Kazooie Pop figure. Sure, all of the horrifying details are still present and correct — seriously, what horrors have those eyes seen? — but, again, it's new Banjo merch!

Unlike the GameStop exclusive, this upcoming Pop only features Banjo and Kazooie (there's no Jiggy or Jinjo to be seen here) in an iconic thumbs-up pose. It also does away with the game cover background we saw on the GameStop version and has a smaller box to reflect this change.

The Pop is listed on the Funko website with a big old 'Coming Soon' banner, though the North American Amazon pre-order page suggests it will be released on 14th August 2024. As is the norm for Pop figures, this one will set you back $12.99 (or your regional equivalent), a welcome drop from GameStop's $24.99 model.

Look, it's a Pop figure. You either rate 'em or you hate 'em. But it's been so long since we last saw our beautiful bear boy that it's nice to know he's still alive and kicking.

So... how about a new game, eh?