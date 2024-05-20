Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

After getting pushed back from 'early May' to 'late May,' Level-5 has today announced that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road's story mode will be coming to the worldwide beta test demo today.

The story mode will be kicking off today (20th May) at 12pm BST / 1pm CET / 4am PT / 8pm JST and Level-5 has released a whopping three trailers to mark the occasion. All of these tee up the story mode rather than showing much of what's involved but you can find each of them on the Level-5 YouTube channel or listed in the following tweet.

The Victory Road best test demo got underway at the end of March and quickly racked up over 500,000 downloads. We're sure that today's story mode addition will draw in a few more players before the test period wraps up in June. After that, it'll be a waiting game for Level-5 to announce the all-important release date.

Remember, we were supposed to have another Level-5 Vision showcase last month — presumably to share more dates and announcements from the company behind Professor Layton, Yo-Kai Watch and, of course, Inazuma Eleven — but this was unfortunately delayed to 'Summer 2024'. We will be keeping an eye out for more news over the coming months but our fingers are crossed for some secure release dates soon.