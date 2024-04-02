Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Level-5's Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Worldwide Beta Test Demo kicked off last week and it's performing quite well.

The developer behind the game has announced the total downloads have surpassed 500,000 worldwide in just four days, which is certainly a promising start for this upcoming release, due out at some point in 2024.

"The worldwide beta test trial version of “ Victory Road of Heroes” has exceeded 500,000 downloads! Please continue to enjoy the worldwide beta test trial version, including distribution and competitions!"

If you would like to check out the beta, you can download it from the Switch eShop now and compete against players from all over the world in the game's "competition mode". A story mode will also be added at a later date, with the demo download period available between now and June.

