Level-5 has shared a new update on the development of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, revealing it's delaying the Story Mode release in the demo.

It will now arrive in "late May", instead of earlier this month. Here's the full announcement (via social media):

"To further improve the quality, the release of the "#InazumaEleven : Victory Road" beta test demo's Story Mode will be changed as follows. Release period: Early May → Late May. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience."

You can still test out the Global Beta Test right now, which runs until the end of June 2024: