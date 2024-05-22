The Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has offered up quite an enjoyable RPG experience, but admittedly had some issues at launch on the Nintendo Switch.

Although the teams at Rabbit & Studios and 505 Games have already acknowledged this, there's apparently something much more "major" in the works. According to the official social media account for this relatively new release, a Switch patch announcement is coming in the next few days.

In addition to this, the physical edition of the game has also been made available in select regions. Here's the latest update:

The Nintendo Switch physical edition of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is now available in EMEA and Americas. For any support related questions please contact: 505 Games Support @ http://support.505games.com Please stay tuned for a major Switch patch announcement in the next few days.





For any support related questions please contact: 505 Games Support @



Please stay tuned for a major Switch patch announcement in the next few… The Nintendo Switch physical edition of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is now available in EMEA and Americas.For any support related questions please contact: 505 Games Support @ https://t.co/TsowvdrB7Q Please stay tuned for a major Switch patch announcement in the next few… pic.twitter.com/kvCt3MxJF8 May 21, 2024

505 Games previously shared a statement noting how it was aware of the problems on Switch and was "addressing them as a maximum priority".

Technical issues aside, in our review on Nintendo Life, we said this Hundred Heroes was an "easy recommendation to any classic JRPG fan", with an expansive narrative, gorgeous sprite work, and addictive combat.