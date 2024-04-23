The Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is now available and unfortunately it's got some performance issues on Switch.

If you are wondering how the developer Rabbit & Bear Studios will respond to this going forward, the Japan patch notes could be a sign of what's to come. In an update to "all backers" of the game in this location, the team revealed the details of the Version 1.0.3 patch.

According to a rough translation of this update (via social media), this patch fixes bugs that affect game progress, improves stability, and fixes other minor bugs. It's worth mentioning the US version of the Switch release is already Version 1.0.3 at launch, so all of the updates in this patch have been applied.

Player reports on the Eiyuden Chronicle subreddit claim it hasn't done much to improve the game's performance.

In our review of Hundred Heroes here on Nintendo Life, we summed up the performance as a "technical disaster" on the Switch - noting how the frame rate would often take enormous dives and rarely hit its 30fps target. To add to this, there are some uncomfortably long load times, as well as soft locks - requiring you to restart the game.