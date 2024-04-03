Ubisoft is one of the many video game companies that loves doing its own broadcast nowadays, and in a new post on social media, it has announced it's returning this year with another Ubisoft Forward presentation.

This broadcast will take place live from Los Angeles on 10th June and will feature all sorts of "updates" and news about some "upcoming releases". No other information has been shared about this event just yet.





Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases!

These broadcasts normally feature at least one or two Switch-related announcements, so hopefully, we'll get something similar this year. The company most recently released Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo's hybrid platform, which has been incredibly well-received.

Yesterday, a new 'exclusive' also suggested there would be a new Prince of Persia game arriving "later this year". You can learn more in our previous story. Ubisoft has also outlined The Lost Crown roadmap for 2024 including future updates and DLC.