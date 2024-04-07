Microsoft is currently in the process of rolling out select Xbox exclusive on the Switch and PlayStation 5, and apparently, one particular upcoming title could decide if it releases more games on these platforms in the future.
The Verge's senior editor Tom Warren claims the PlayStation 5 release Sea of Thieves, arriving on 30th April 2024, will be a "key test for whether other games might make their way to the PS5 or Nintendo Switch". Sea of Thieves is set to follow the release of Grounded on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on 16th April 2024.
"I understand Sea of Thieves will be a key test for whether other games might make their way to PS5 or Nintendo Switch."
Early signs suggest Xbox has at least some success porting select "Xbox exclusive" titles to the PlayStation. Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi RUSH is already one of the 'best-rated' games on PS5 this year and Sea of Thieves became PS5's 'best-selling' pre-order last month. Keep in mind Xbox has already committed to bringing certain other series (such as Call of Duty) to Nintendo's platforms.