Had enough indie game content for one day? Of course you haven't!

Yes, hot off the back of Nintendo's Indie World showcase a brand new European eShop sale has gotten underway, bringing up to 75% off select titles until 23rd April.

While many of the big names that cropped up in the recent showcase won't be making an appearance here, there is still plenty of good stuff to check out at a discounted price. Indie gems like Hollow Knight and Balatro headline the proceedings, but you can also save some cash on the likes of The Case of the Golden Idol, Mineko's Night Market and many more.

We have laid out a selection of the games on offer for you to check out below, but be sure to head over to the Switch eShop to see the full range of discounted delights.

If any of the above takes your fancy, you can grab some eShop credit from our store to make splashing out even easier.

What will you be picking up in this sale? Let us know in the comments.