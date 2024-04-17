Had enough indie game content for one day? Of course you haven't!
Yes, hot off the back of Nintendo's Indie World showcase a brand new European eShop sale has gotten underway, bringing up to 75% off select titles until 23rd April.
While many of the big names that cropped up in the recent showcase won't be making an appearance here, there is still plenty of good stuff to check out at a discounted price. Indie gems like Hollow Knight and Balatro headline the proceedings, but you can also save some cash on the likes of The Case of the Golden Idol, Mineko's Night Market and many more.
We have laid out a selection of the games on offer for you to check out below, but be sure to head over to the Switch eShop to see the full range of discounted delights.
|Game
|Discount
|Price
|A Short Hike
|40%
|£3.77
|Balatro
|10%
|£11.51
|Chained Echoes
|15%
|£19.54
|Chants of Sennaar
|25%
|£11.89
|ElecHead
|30%
|£5.59
|Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
|30%
|£11.86
|Hollow Knight
|50%
|£5.49
|Hyper Light Drifter
|40%
|£10.79
|Katana ZERO
|40%
|£8.09
|Lunistice
|15%
|£4.24
|Melatonin
|25%
|£9.74
|Mineko's Night Market
|20%
|£12.79
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|60%
|£5.99
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|60%
|£9.99
|Prodeus
|30%
|£13.99
|Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate
|30%
|£7.90
|Signalis
|30%
|£11.19
|The Case of the Golden Idol
|35%
|£11.04
|Unpacking
|50%
|£8.99
|World of Goo
|40%
|£7.19
If any of the above takes your fancy, you can grab some eShop credit from our store to make splashing out even easier.
What will you be picking up in this sale? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 10
Massive recommendation for A Short Hike from me; played it for the very first time around my birthday last year and it ended up being one of my favourite games of the entire year. If you're a fan of DS-era presentation, fun dialogue and overall chill vibes, I can't recommend it enough ^_^
The Apollo Justice Trilogy for £13.19 is definitely the highlight of this sale.
Remember when Nintendo ran sales in the States?
Those are some fantastic indie selections, now if only we got these kind of sales on our side of the eShop.
I'm all sale'd out this month or I'd bite xD
From your selection, I have Hollow Knight, A Short Hike and both Ori games, and I can wholeheartedly recommend all four. Top, top tier games for me.
Everyone please play A Short Hike it’s such a lovely little game
Time to scroll the extensive wishlist.
Come to the US!
Just don't understand the hype of A Short Hike. Wasn't fun or interesting at all.
