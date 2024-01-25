Nintendo of America's first big 2024 sale kicks off today, and we're getting a Jump-start to January.

Multiple big first-party titles are included in this suit of discounts along with some big-name third-party games — even some 2023 gems have been given a little discount, so if there's something you were on the fence about last year, now might be the time to spend those dollars. The sale is on from today, 25th January to 7th February 2024 at 11:59pm PT.

We'll list some of the best deals below, but remember to check out the full line-up of discounts over on the eShop itself. Don't forget, you can sort the below table by price or discount by clicking on the headers:

