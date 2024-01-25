Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch with Isabelle amiibo
Nintendo of America's first big 2024 sale kicks off today, and we're getting a Jump-start to January.

Multiple big first-party titles are included in this suit of discounts along with some big-name third-party games — even some 2023 gems have been given a little discount, so if there's something you were on the fence about last year, now might be the time to spend those dollars. The sale is on from today, 25th January to 7th February 2024 at 11:59pm PT.

We'll list some of the best deals below, but remember to check out the full line-up of discounts over on the eShop itself. Don't forget, you can sort the below table by price or discount by clicking on the headers:

Game Discount Price
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 30% $41.99
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise 30%

$17.49
Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions 70%

$14.99
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster 30% $34.93
Bear and Breakfast 20% $15.99

BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!

 30%
 $6.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 30%
 $27.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Special Episode 30%
 $4.19
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics 30%
 $27.99
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise 50%
 $24.99
Disney Illusion Island 30%
 $27.99
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze 33%
 $39.99
DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition 75%
 $17.49
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen 83%
 $4.99
EA Sports FC 24 60%
 $23.99
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection 50%
 $39.99
Fae Farm 25%
 $44.99
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise 30%
 $34.99
Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star 30%
 $34.99
Good Job! 30%
 $13.99
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 50%
 $29.99
It Takes Two 50%
 $19.99
Just Dance 2024 Edition 50%
 $29.99
Kirby's Dream Buffet 30%
 $10.49
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition 40%
 $23.99
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition 70% $20.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 58% $25.15
Mario Strikers: Battle League 30% $41.99
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 20% $47.99
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch 80% $7.99
New Pokémon Snap 30% $41.99
No More Heroes 3 50% $24.99
Ooblets 33% $19.99
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition 21% $29.99
Part Time UFO 30% $6.29
Persona 5 Tactica 30% $41.99
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition 80% $7.99
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX 30% $41.99
Red Dead Redemption 30% $34.99
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition 67% $4.90
Sea of Stars 20% $27.99
SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy 40% $29.99
Sonic Superstars 35% $38.99
Splatoon 3 30% $41.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition 50% $34.99
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD 30% $41.99
The Stretchers 30% $13.99
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 50% $14.99
Trombone Champ 45% $8.24
Undertale
 33%
 $10.04
WarioWare: Get It Together! 30%
 $34.99
Untitled Goose Game
 50%
 $9.99
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie
 50%
 $14.99
What The Golf? 35% $12.99

Don't forget about our online store, too, where you can snap up some eShop credit to load onto your account to get spending.

Have you spotted anything in the eShop sale this time around? Share your spending with us in the comments.

