Nintendo of America's first big 2024 sale kicks off today, and we're getting a Jump-start to January.
Multiple big first-party titles are included in this suit of discounts along with some big-name third-party games — even some 2023 gems have been given a little discount, so if there's something you were on the fence about last year, now might be the time to spend those dollars. The sale is on from today, 25th January to 7th February 2024 at 11:59pm PT.
We'll list some of the best deals below, but remember to check out the full line-up of discounts over on the eShop itself. Don't forget, you can sort the below table by price or discount by clicking on the headers:
Have you spotted anything in the eShop sale this time around? Share your spending with us in the comments.
Yes stretchers and good job are on sale! Getting!
I thought there was a weird amount of stuff on sale on my wishlist.
$5 for Dragon's Dogma? Thank you Capcom. We need more of this kind of deal.
About time The Stretchers and Good Job! were on sale.
For some reason Japan has had Good Job! on sale at least once when it was an NSO trial for that region.
$10 for BioShock Collection might be the best deal I've ever seen.
I’m VERY tempted by that Etrian Odyssey price. Now we’re talkin, Atlus.
I have them on 3DS but … at that price it’s hard to resist. 😬
Also a few others went on sale that I’ve had my eye on:
Wizard of Legend: $4.79
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider: $11.89
Streets of Rage IV: $12.49
I wonder why Origami King doesn't go on sale anymore, used to be a staple for these things.
@blindsquirrel Was that a pun or a coincidence?
I spent my money on Steam today seeing as Tekken 8 is coming out along with the new Yakuza game Infinite Wealth. A lot of these games I already have anyway.
@nintendolife I love that the games-on-sale list can be sorted by %discount or by lowest price. I know the feature isn't new, but it's very handy. Thank you!<3
Reeeally tempting to grab the Etrian Odyssey games at that price point. I shouldn't. I should be good. I can play them on the DS. And the remakes on my 3DS. And I still haven't played Nexus. And I'm getting too many new games in Feb/March.
But still tempting...
A couple of these have my interest peaked.
Once I get paid next week I'll buy one of the 2, more than likely Disney so the whole family can get in on it.
@WoomyNNYes I had no idea about that at all, thanks for mentioning it!
I'm tempted by Stretchers as that game almost never goes on sale. Is it worth buying?
"Up to 80% off"
With all the Nintendo game sales being either 30% or 33% off as usual. I'm always on the look-out for the extremely rare 50% off Nintendo game... the last one I saw was Mario Party a couple years back and I foolishly missed it.
@HammerGalladeBro Meanwhile, Flip Wars is forever forgotten by... well, by everyone. Even Sushi Striker got some deals in the past.
Funny enough I just bought Captain Toad last month because I didn't figure there'd be any sales for awhile. Ah well.
Gonna get FC 24 and maybe Sea of Stars. Always wanted to get Tropical Freeze but never gonna feel like paying more than 20$ For it after already playing and loving it on Wii U.
@WoomyNNYes very welcome, glad you like it!
@Skunkfish that's a fair point, the feature has been there for a while but it wasn't as obvious as it could have been, I've added some icons to make it clear when things are sortable!
Some really nice deals among these for those of you in the US, fingers crossed we'll get similarly good ones here in Europe, too!
