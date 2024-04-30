It seems like only yesterday that we checked out last week's delayed UK charts, but here we are with the latest look and things have actually switched up a little.

After speeding into pole position last time, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been outpaced by Sony's Stellar Blade which makes its chart debut at number one. Topspin 2K25 is yet another new release this week, serving up a podium spot in third.

Elsewhere, things are relatively unchanged despite a handful of new releases on other consoles. For the Switch, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants debuts at 25th with the console split leaning in Nintendo's favour (Switch takes 47%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 12% and PS4 9%), while Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes arrives at 27th.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Stellar Blade 1 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 3 Topspin 2K25 2 4 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, PS5 25%, PS4 18%, Xbox One 10% 3 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 5 6 Minecraft 11 7 WWE 2K24 4 8 Princess Peach: Showtime! 9 9 Grand Theft Auto V - 10 Forza Motorsport 12 11 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 44%, PS4 26%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 7% 6 12 Helldivers II 7 13 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 8 14 Nintendo Switch Sports 13 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons NEW 16 Sand Land

15 17 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 18 18 Resident Evil 4 16 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 83%, PS4 15%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0% 19 20 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

27 21 Red Dead Redemption PS4 63%, Switch 37% 17 22 Dragon's Dogma II 14 23 Elden Ring 21 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

NEW 25 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants Switch 47%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 12%, PS4 9% 24 26 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%, Xbox One 0% NEW 27 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

26 28 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 10 29 Sonic Superstars PS5 40%, Switch 40%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 6% 28 30 Mario Party Superstars

21 31 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

31 32 Super Mario Odyssey



34 33

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

22 34

Red Dead Redemption 2

37 35

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 42%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 27% 29 36

Street Fighter 6

- 37

Atomic Heart

36 38

Rise of the Ronin

- 39

30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

35 40

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Switch 46%, PS5 34%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 9%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.