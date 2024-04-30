It seems like only yesterday that we checked out last week's delayed UK charts, but here we are with the latest look and things have actually switched up a little.
After speeding into pole position last time, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been outpaced by Sony's Stellar Blade which makes its chart debut at number one. Topspin 2K25 is yet another new release this week, serving up a podium spot in third.
Elsewhere, things are relatively unchanged despite a handful of new releases on other consoles. For the Switch, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants debuts at 25th with the console split leaning in Nintendo's favour (Switch takes 47%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 12% and PS4 9%), while Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes arrives at 27th.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Stellar Blade
|
1
|2
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
NEW
|3
|
Topspin 2K25
|
2
|4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 42%, PS5 25%, PS4 18%, Xbox One 10%
|
3
|
5
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
5
|
6
|
Minecraft
|
11
|
7
|
WWE 2K24
|
4
|8
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
9
|9
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|10
|
Forza Motorsport
|
12
|11
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 44%, PS4 26%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 7%
|
6
|12
|
Helldivers II
|
7
|13
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
8
|14
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
13
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
NEW
|16
|Sand Land
|
15
|17
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
18
|18
|
Resident Evil 4
|
16
|19
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 83%, PS4 15%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0%
|
19
|20
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
27
|21
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 63%, Switch 37%
|
17
|22
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
14
|23
|Elden Ring
|
21
|24
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
NEW
|25
|
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
|Switch 47%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 12%, PS4 9%
|
24
|26
|Wreckfest
|PS5 99%, Switch 1%, Xbox One 0%
|
NEW
|27
|
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|
26
|28
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
10
|29
|Sonic Superstars
|PS5 40%, Switch 40%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 6%
|
28
|30
|
Mario Party Superstars
|
21
|31
|Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
31
|32
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
34
|33
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
22
|34
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
37
|35
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|PS4 42%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 27%
|
29
|36
|Street Fighter 6
|
-
|37
|
Atomic Heart
|
36
|38
|
Rise of the Ronin
|
-
|39
|30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
35
|40
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 46%, PS5 34%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 9%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 16
Happy for those enjoying Stellar Blade - have seen it mentioned several times even just here on Nintendo Life - while personally I'm glad to see not only the usual Switch games in the top 10, but also Showtime still being among them!
Glad to see a new game actually outpace the stale evergreens that have dominated the charts this year. Poor Sand Land and Eiyuden Chronicles though. Was hoping for stronger sales for them to start.
This reminds me, I need to pick up Stellar Blade.
Outselling an almost 10 year old game... what an achievement!
Is it just me or has anyone else noticed that this generation there really haven't been major new games. Especially on XBOX Series or PS5. Nintendo has some major titles on the Switch, but the others are really just disappointment upon disappointment.
@sanderev This generation has had a fair share of “big games,” but this year has certainly not. Not even Switch can boast a new “big game” this year. FF7 Rebirth is perhaps the only authentic blockbuster so far this year (and perhaps now Stellar Blade). It’s weird that it’s almost May now and we don’t even know if there’s any big games coming the rest of the year, outside potentially Indiana Jones and Avowed across the big three. Strange times indeed for gaming.
@sanderev As someone who much prefers indies and smaller titles, lots of games for me this year. So all good.
@somnambulance FF7 Rebirth is just a remake of a once awesome game, Indiana Jones is a licensed game and will be just as bad as those usually are.
I haven't seen a game on the PS5 or XBOX Series (or even XBOX One for that matter) that I would want to play in 20+ years time.
And that is my main issue, sure most of these games are decent. Some are even good. But none of them really (re)define the gaming industry like, Super Mario, Mario 64, Half-Life, Half-Life 2, World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy 7, LoZ Ocarina of Time* or many others of those did. Not even their newer releases are in that level.
*) Except maybe Breath of the Wild, which honestly changed Zelda forever.
And from the next generation, starting with the Switch 2, I will start rating games not just on their quality but also on their ability to be a long lasting change in gaming. Which means most of my scores will become lower.
New IP selling this well is great for an industry built on franchises.
@sanderev I wouldn't know. I play games at random. I stopped mostly AAA gaming years ago when Ubisoft (barf) became the blueprint for every other generic open world title to follow.
I skipped last gen and this gen. I would get a ps5 but the only games I want on there are from Team Ico.
I miss weird games from the PS2 and PS3 Days.
@jedgamesguy Yes, and Steller Blade itself will become a new franchise.
That's how it usually goes. A new IP enters the scene, that IP becomes a franchise, That franchise keeps going till it can't anymore, then the cycle repeats.
Hopefully we see TTYD top these. An absolute must-have, I say this as someone who loved the original and hyped for the remake.
Also Mario Kart is a beast. Always gonna sell well. Mario Kart is very fun, well deserved!
Bummer that Sand Land had a weak debut. But it's also criminal that the game isn't on Nintendo Switch, probably the platform that it would do best on
@sanderev Yeah, I've noticed that too. And if there IS something new, like Stellar Blade, it's another generic over-the-top JRPG with ''hyper realistic'' graphics.. This generation of games is easily the worst there's been. There's just not enough new games to keep everyone entertained, though open world/jrpg/remaster fans can eat their heart out :/.
This is why I stopped supporting Sony. They don't have anything interesting anymore that I actually want.
@sanderev actually Sony already said that there are not really big games for this year (at least first party). I feel like PS5 was launched before it should because it barely had big first party releases in these years, which is a bit sad.
Pretty cool seeing Stellar Blade making an impact. A bit into it and it’s pretty good thus far, especially after they fixed the input delay.
@Olrun Yeah, I feel like the jump was too soon. But nothing first part outside a few Nintendo games has impressed me at all this gen.
I wish innovation wasn't so hard, because we could use some AAA games that are unconventional.
Tap here to load 16 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...