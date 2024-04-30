Mario Kart 8 Deluxe / Stellar Blade
Image: Nintendo Life

It seems like only yesterday that we checked out last week's delayed UK charts, but here we are with the latest look and things have actually switched up a little.

After speeding into pole position last time, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been outpaced by Sony's Stellar Blade which makes its chart debut at number one. Topspin 2K25 is yet another new release this week, serving up a podium spot in third.

Elsewhere, things are relatively unchanged despite a handful of new releases on other consoles. For the Switch, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants debuts at 25th with the console split leaning in Nintendo's favour (Switch takes 47%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 12% and PS4 9%), while Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes arrives at 27th.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Stellar Blade

1

 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

NEW

 3

Topspin 2K25

2

 4 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, PS5 25%, PS4 18%, Xbox One 10%

3

5

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

5

6

Minecraft

11

7

WWE 2K24

4

 8

Princess Peach: Showtime!

9

 9

Grand Theft Auto V

-

 10

Forza Motorsport

12

 11 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 44%, PS4 26%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 7%

6

 12

Helldivers II

7

 13 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

8

 14

Nintendo Switch Sports

13

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NEW

 16 Sand Land

15

 17

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

18

 18

Resident Evil 4

16

 19

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

 PC 83%, PS4 15%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0%

19

 20

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

27

 21 Red Dead Redemption PS4 63%, Switch 37%

17

 22

Dragon's Dogma II

14

 23 Elden Ring

21

 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

NEW

 25

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants

 Switch 47%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 12%, PS4 9%

24

 26 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%, Xbox One 0%

NEW

 27

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

26

 28 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

10

 29 Sonic Superstars PS5 40%, Switch 40%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 6%

28

 30

Mario Party Superstars

21

 31 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

31

 32 Super Mario Odyssey

34

 33

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

22

 34
 Red Dead Redemption 2

37

 35
 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 42%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 27%

29

 36
 Street Fighter 6

-

 37

Atomic Heart

36

 38

Rise of the Ronin

-

 39
 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

35

 40
 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 Switch 46%, PS5 34%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 9%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.