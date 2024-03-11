Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Switch OLED
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

Did yesterday's MAR10 Day news get you in the mood for a spot of Mario? Nintendo's latest sale is here to make select titles and DLC that bit cheaper.

Many of the available discounts will not be all that surprising (33% off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? What a concept!) but there are some good savings to be had here, particularly if you have had your eye on one of the plumber's adventures for a while but didn't want to play the RRP.

Nintendo's MAR10 Day Sale is now live on the North American eShop, but it will only be sticking around until 17th March at 11:59pm PT — so you have just under a week to make the most of the discounts. And yes, this sale is available only on the North American eShop, we're afraid, though Nintendo of Europe is offering 10% back in Gold Points on select purchases. So that's something, we guess.

Anyway, back to the MAR10 Day Sale. The full lineup of included games can be found on the North American eShop, though we have also listed them below for you to check out (along with their all-important discount). Oh, and don't forget to stock up on eShop credit before diving in!

Game Discount Sale Price
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 -60% $23.99
Luigi's Mansion 3 -33% $39.99
Luigi's Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack (DLC) -30% $6.99
Luigi's Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set -32% $46.98
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -65% $13.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition -65% $20.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Ultra Challenge Pack (DLC) -65% $2.40
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Season Pass (DLC) -65% $6.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure (DLC) -65% $5.20
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope -67% $19.79
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman Edition -60% $27.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition -60% $35.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass (DLC) -40% $17.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 2: The Last Spark Hunter (DLC) -40% $8.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman in the Phantom Show (DLC) -33% $10.00
Mario Golf: Super Rush -33% $39.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -33% $39.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Game + Booster Course Pass) -23% $64.99
Mario Party Superstars -33% $39.99
Mario Tennis Aces -33% $39.99
Yoshi's Crafted World -33% $39.99

That's yer lot! Have you picked up any of the above? Are there any that you still have your eye on? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]