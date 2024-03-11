Did yesterday's MAR10 Day news get you in the mood for a spot of Mario? Nintendo's latest sale is here to make select titles and DLC that bit cheaper.
Many of the available discounts will not be all that surprising (33% off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? What a concept!) but there are some good savings to be had here, particularly if you have had your eye on one of the plumber's adventures for a while but didn't want to play the RRP.
Nintendo's MAR10 Day Sale is now live on the North American eShop, but it will only be sticking around until 17th March at 11:59pm PT — so you have just under a week to make the most of the discounts. And yes, this sale is available only on the North American eShop, we're afraid, though Nintendo of Europe is offering 10% back in Gold Points on select purchases. So that's something, we guess.
Anyway, back to the MAR10 Day Sale. The full lineup of included games can be found on the North American eShop, though we have also listed them below for you to check out (along with their all-important discount). Oh, and don't forget to stock up on eShop credit before diving in!
|Game
|Discount
|Sale Price
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|-60%
|$23.99
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|-33%
|$39.99
|Luigi's Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack (DLC)
|-30%
|$6.99
|Luigi's Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set
|-32%
|$46.98
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|-65%
|$13.99
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
|-65%
|$20.99
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Ultra Challenge Pack (DLC)
|-65%
|$2.40
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Season Pass (DLC)
|-65%
|$6.99
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure (DLC)
|-65%
|$5.20
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|-67%
|$19.79
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman Edition
|-60%
|$27.99
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
|-60%
|$35.99
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass (DLC)
|-40%
|$17.99
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 2: The Last Spark Hunter (DLC)
|-40%
|$8.99
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman in the Phantom Show (DLC)
|-33%
|$10.00
|Mario Golf: Super Rush
|-33%
|$39.99
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|-33%
|$39.99
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Game + Booster Course Pass)
|-23%
|$64.99
|Mario Party Superstars
|-33%
|$39.99
|Mario Tennis Aces
|-33%
|$39.99
|Yoshi's Crafted World
|-33%
|$39.99
That's yer lot! Have you picked up any of the above? Are there any that you still have your eye on? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 11
If Super Mario Odyssey was on sale I’d be tempted 🙂
@OctolingKing13 how do you not have that game?! But you bring up a good point, a lot of Mario games aren't on sale which is bizarre
Some good deals here. I might pick up the Sparks of Hope dlc , even tho i haven’t played the main game yet. Is it any good?
I don't think mario oddysey was on sale except for 2 times
Picked up Sparks of Hope. Have no idea what the series is about so I'm going in blind!
I might actually jump on Mario Party Superstars. While none of my friends play video games, I understand that this entry has online play with randos? Might be fun to have some drinks and stumble my way through a session on Friday nights.
@MsMaestroon it's a great franchise! Mario meets Xcom.
I would love to see a 50% discount on Luigi’s Mansion, Warioware, or the newer Mario Party and nothing will make me pay more.
I can't argue with the viability of their pricing philosophy but it’s a bummer sometimes.
@Diogmites If your confidence in buying the DLC is based on enjoying the first game, then I would wait. It’s a good game but while I thought the first game was a great tactics game, the second is more like baby’s first tactics games. I’m under leveled and still beating almost all levels on my first or second turn without taking any damage.. It’s good but not great.
@RBRTMNZ Never played the first one. I found a physical copy of the second for dirt cheap, so i grabbed it on a whim.
Thanks for the heads up on the difficulty, though. I’ll hold off until i play the main game.
@Guitario haha got it from the library one time but only got to play it for about an hour. I’ve been wanting it since I owned a switch lol. also I feel like nsmb would on sale since wonder has come out
