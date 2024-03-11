Did yesterday's MAR10 Day news get you in the mood for a spot of Mario? Nintendo's latest sale is here to make select titles and DLC that bit cheaper.

Many of the available discounts will not be all that surprising (33% off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? What a concept!) but there are some good savings to be had here, particularly if you have had your eye on one of the plumber's adventures for a while but didn't want to play the RRP.

Nintendo's MAR10 Day Sale is now live on the North American eShop, but it will only be sticking around until 17th March at 11:59pm PT — so you have just under a week to make the most of the discounts. And yes, this sale is available only on the North American eShop, we're afraid, though Nintendo of Europe is offering 10% back in Gold Points on select purchases. So that's something, we guess.

Anyway, back to the MAR10 Day Sale. The full lineup of included games can be found on the North American eShop, though we have also listed them below for you to check out (along with their all-important discount). Oh, and don't forget to stock up on eShop credit before diving in!

