The winners of the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards:



Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Action Game of the Year

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Motorsport

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Sports Game of the Year

MLB® The Show™ 23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dune: Spice Wars

Online Game of the Year

Diablo IV

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON

Mobile Game of the Year

WHAT THE CAR?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Original article [Thu 11th Jan, 2024 03:45 GMT]:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had an incredibly successful launch when it arrived on the Switch last year and since then it's been receiving a bunch of Game of the Year nominations and awards.

Its latest 'GOTY' nomination comes from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, with the winners of each award to be revealed on 15th February 2024 at the 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. In the Game of the Year category, Tears of the Kingdom is going up against games like Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Spider-Man 2. Cocoon also features.



A total of 56 games are nominated this year, led by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with 9 nominations, Alan Wake 2 with 8, Baldur's Gate 3 with 7, and COCOON with 6.

We're pleased to announce the nominees for the 27th Annual #DICEAwards A total of 56 games are nominated this year, led by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with 9 nominations, Alan Wake 2 with 8, Baldur's Gate 3 with 7, and COCOON with 6.See full list of nominees: pic.twitter.com/djSS2iHC1e https://t.co/ttr0S0FTdU January 10, 2024

Tears of the Kingdom has also been nominated for four other awards. And in terms of other Nintendo releases, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been nominated for four awards and F-Zero 99 is in the running for "Racing Game of the Year". You can check out the finalists on the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences website.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom nominations:

Game of the Year

Outstanding achievement in game direction

Outstanding achievement in game design

Adventure Game of the Year

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Super Mario Bros. Wonder nominations:

Outstanding achievement in game direction

Outstanding achievement in game design

Family Game of the Year

Outstanding achievement in animation

F-Zero 99 nominations: