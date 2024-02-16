The winners of the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Baldur’s Gate 3
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Action Game of the Year
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Motorsport
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
Sports Game of the Year
MLB® The Show™ 23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Dune: Spice Wars
Online Game of the Year
Diablo IV
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
COCOON
Mobile Game of the Year
WHAT THE CAR?
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baldur’s Gate 3
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Baldur’s Gate 3
Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
Original article [Thu 11th Jan, 2024 03:45 GMT]:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had an incredibly successful launch when it arrived on the Switch last year and since then it's been receiving a bunch of Game of the Year nominations and awards.
Its latest 'GOTY' nomination comes from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, with the winners of each award to be revealed on 15th February 2024 at the 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. In the Game of the Year category, Tears of the Kingdom is going up against games like Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Spider-Man 2. Cocoon also features.
Tears of the Kingdom has also been nominated for four other awards. And in terms of other Nintendo releases, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been nominated for four awards and F-Zero 99 is in the running for "Racing Game of the Year". You can check out the finalists on the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences website.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom nominations:
- Game of the Year
- Outstanding achievement in game direction
- Outstanding achievement in game design
- Adventure Game of the Year
- Outstanding Technical Achievement
Super Mario Bros. Wonder nominations:
- Outstanding achievement in game direction
- Outstanding achievement in game design
- Family Game of the Year
- Outstanding achievement in animation
F-Zero 99 nominations: