It was in the second official trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (the one that closed out the February 2023 Nintendo Direct) where we first got a snippet of Link driving around on what appeared to be a hand-made vehicle. We couldn't make sense of it. Are these cars dotted around Hyrule? Will someone make them for us? Is this just Zelda: Nuts and Bolts?

Some of these questions were answered in the 10-minute gameplay demonstration, in which Eiji Aonuma showcased a small amount of what the new Ultrahand ability would be capable of. We were amazed at the thought of being able to stick two logs together and whack a fan on the back. Maybe two or three. "It can't get more creative than this", we thought.

We were wrong.

Tears of the Kingdom has been out for less than a week at the time of writing and it's fair to say that the community of Zelda fans have delivered on the creativity front. Most of us here at Nintendo Life have been perfectly content so far with slapping four wheels on a pallet and calling it a "car", but others have been far more imaginative.

Below, we have collected together some of the very best, most creative builds that we have seen over the past few days. We have tried to order them in terms of how impressive they are, though bear in mind that anything which works to its intended purpose has got us green with envy at the moment. Let us know in the comments if you've spotted something especially impressive — we may add to this list over time.

Get those Ultrahands at the ready, inspiration is about to strike...

Korok Liftoff

We begin modestly with something simple that just made us laugh.

Yes, we wouldn't be able to put together a 'Best Builds' list without addressing the elephant in the room (no, not all the, ahem, NSFW constructions): most of the clips online are all about dreadful Korok torture.

Now, we have tried to steer clear of too much Korok Kontent [Nice - Ed.] in this list, but we felt it was only right to start off slowly with this simple, but effective number:





