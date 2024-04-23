Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

If you, like us, are looking forward to the upcoming remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch, then you might want to check out this rather awesome-looking acrylic standee from Jay Choi (AKA Jayperior).

Officially called 'Paper Plumber & Friends' because, y'know... reasons, the characters have all been handdrawn by Jay and can slot into the main standee in whichever order you see fit.

Now, further information on this is a little thin on the ground at the moment, but since Jay had previously created a similar standee from Mega Man Battle Network and released it via Kickstarter, it's likely that the Paper Mario version will receive similar treatment later down the line.

In fact, the video above mentions a potential starter kit, so it sounds like the upcoming release will include multiple tiers depending on how many of the characters you want to own.

Either way, we're keeping a close eye on this one, because it looks like the perfect accompanyment to the upcoming Paper Mario release on Switch on 23rd May, 2024.