Nintendo's marketing campaign for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is well underway at this point (as you would hope, given its 23rd May release date) and that means we are getting to see a lot about what the remake has in store.

A new short trailer shared on Twitter today contains some fresh footage of the game, giving us our first look at select locations, map reveal animations and, perhaps most importantly, the cloudy chapter boss Smorg — who's looking just as intimidating as we would have hoped.

You can find the new footage in the following tweet from @NintendoUK. Yes, it's only 25 seconds long, but what can we say? We're excited!

A scary dragon atop a tall tower? A cursed town full of…pigs? A train ride packed with high-speed hijinx? All this and more awaits you in #PaperMario : The Thousand-Year Door! pic.twitter.com/q6OWhLcG4c April 19, 2024

All in all, things are looking really rather swell for the Switch remake. There are only a few more weeks to go before we get to see it for ourselves, but there are some sweet-looking pre-order bundles now available for those who want to take their seats early.