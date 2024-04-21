Hello one and all, and welcome to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

It feels like only yesterday that we checked out Kirby Super Star's box art variants, yet here we are! In last week's battle, we had a classic three-way brawl to determine whether North America, Europe, or Japan would come out on top.

Well, after counting and verifying the votes (i.e. pressing the handy 'Results' button), it was ultimately Japan that took home the trophy with 44%. North America wasn't far behind with 38%, but sadly Europe just couldn't keep up and only managed 18%.

This time, we're moving from 'Super Star' to 'Sticker Star' with Paper Mario: Sticker Star for the Nintendo 3DS. Now, it's safe to say that this one probably doesn't top the ranking of 'Best Paper Mario Games' (in fact, we know it doesn't), but it still has its charms.

Regardless of what you make of the game, however, there's no denying that both box art variants here are absolute bangers, and we think this one will be a pretty close call. It's your say though, folks, so get voting!