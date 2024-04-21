Paper Mario: Sticker Star- BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello one and all, and welcome to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

It feels like only yesterday that we checked out Kirby Super Star's box art variants, yet here we are! In last week's battle, we had a classic three-way brawl to determine whether North America, Europe, or Japan would come out on top.

Well, after counting and verifying the votes (i.e. pressing the handy 'Results' button), it was ultimately Japan that took home the trophy with 44%. North America wasn't far behind with 38%, but sadly Europe just couldn't keep up and only managed 18%.

This time, we're moving from 'Super Star' to 'Sticker Star' with Paper Mario: Sticker Star for the Nintendo 3DS. Now, it's safe to say that this one probably doesn't top the ranking of 'Best Paper Mario Games' (in fact, we know it doesn't), but it still has its charms.

Regardless of what you make of the game, however, there's no denying that both box art variants here are absolute bangers, and we think this one will be a pretty close call. It's your say though, folks, so get voting!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Paper Mario: Sticker Star- NA
Image: Nintendo

Okay, so looking at the North American box art first, you've got a lovely yellow background full of stars, which honestly feels kind of apt for a Paper Mario game, somehow. Meanwhile, Mario himself is whacking a sticker Goomba, while a whole bunch of other sticker characters make up the surrounding area. It's cool, there's a lot going on, and we love the cat in the bottom left corner. Meow.

Europe / Japan

Paper Mario: Sticker Star- EU / JP
Image: Nintendo

The European and Japanese box art, meanwhile, places Mario in a more contextual setting which really shows off the paper-esque environment and characters. It feels a bit easier on the eyes, with less going on, but still busy enough to look interesting and fun. Poor Toad's having a right mare in both variants though, isn't he? Poor guy.

Which region got the best Paper Mario: Sticker Star box art?

