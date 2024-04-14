Kirby Super Star - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome back to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we check out the latest clash of the covers, let's remind ourselves what happened last time when three Super Bomberman box art variants went up against each other. It was Europe's bright design that walked away with a commanding lead in this one, taking 58% of the vote. Japan followed with 32%, while North America was left with the remaining 10%.

We are sticking with the SNES this time and we have another three-way competition for you lovely lot (don't we know how to spoil you)! It's Kirby Super Star (or Kirby's Fun Pak, in Europe) taking the spotlight this time. Originally released in 1996, this "games omnibus" packed in a series of smaller Kirby adventures into one package. It was also the first time that Kirb would change in appearance after consuming a copy ability — the more you know, eh?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube764k
Watch on YouTube

As we mentioned, we have three different covers to get into this time, so let's take a look at 'em.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Kirby Super Star - NA
Image: Nintendo

It's crisp. It's clear. It tells you exactly what you need to know. It's fair to say that the North American box design for Kirby Super Star isn't the most eye-catching of the bunch. The gold logo and surrounding stars sit on a plain black background, with the attention being firmly on the central pink puffball and the "8 Games in One!" boast. It tells you all that you need to know, but it would be nice to see a little more colour, don't you think?

Europe

Kirby Super Star - EU
Image: Nintendo

Woah! Now that's some more colour. Apart from the obvious title change, Europe's edition of Super Star is very similar to the North American variant. That is, excusing the bright pink background which makes the whole thing that bit more eye-catching.

Japan

Kirby Super Star - JP
Image: Nintendo

Now this is taking things in a different direction. Rather than dazzle customers with stars or boasts of how many games are included in the collection, the Japanese design knows what we want: Kirby. Looking as if it's burnt into a wooden base, this cover is all about the titular hero. There's no mucking around here. Kirb looks directly into your soul as if to say "go on, don't buy this. I dare you."

Which region got the best Kirby Super Star box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.