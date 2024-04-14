Welcome back to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we check out the latest clash of the covers, let's remind ourselves what happened last time when three Super Bomberman box art variants went up against each other. It was Europe's bright design that walked away with a commanding lead in this one, taking 58% of the vote. Japan followed with 32%, while North America was left with the remaining 10%.

We are sticking with the SNES this time and we have another three-way competition for you lovely lot (don't we know how to spoil you)! It's Kirby Super Star (or Kirby's Fun Pak, in Europe) taking the spotlight this time. Originally released in 1996, this "games omnibus" packed in a series of smaller Kirby adventures into one package. It was also the first time that Kirb would change in appearance after consuming a copy ability — the more you know, eh?

As we mentioned, we have three different covers to get into this time, so let's take a look at 'em.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.