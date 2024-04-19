Nintendo has been building up excitement for the return of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door with regular reminders the game is on the way. Just earlier this week, its social accounts introduced the main cast of the game and now it seems to be sharing a slightly more detailed breakdown of each character starting with Yoshi.
Yoshi has similar abilities to previous games, where he can flutter jump in the air to cross short gaps. He also comes in many different colours in TTYD, and like the rest of the crew will help out Mario in combat. Here's a look, which also shows him in battle:
As a bonus, Nintendo has also uploaded a brief clip of "Rawk Hawk" (AKA The Golden Grandstander) who happens to be the reigning champ of Glitz Pit. Here's a look:
Again, if you've already played Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, this is at least a nice refresher as it might have been a while since you played the GameCube original. You can see more of the cast in this particular Paper Mario entry in our previous post. Paper Mario returns on 23rd May 2024.