Ahead of the return of the GameCube hit Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Nintendo has taken to social media to introduce the cast of characters to a new generation of players.

If you've not played the game before, or just need a refresher - this reveals the characters who will join Mario on his adventure to rescue the princess. Keep in mind there are a lot more friendly (and not-so-friendly) faces as well.

Here are the six characters Nintendo has highlighted in its latest post (note: if you haven't played The Thousand-Year Door before and don't want to spoil the surprise, you might want to head back to the home page).

"Nintendo: Introducing Mario’s paper partners! Get to know them all before #PaperMario: The Thousand-Year Door launches on #NintendoSwitch 23/05."

Goombella

Koops

Madame Flurrie

Yoshi

Vivian

Admiral Bobbery

When Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door launches on 23rd May 2024, the Switch release will contain "revamped graphics" along with some updated features - including a suite of additional changes that will apparently make the game "easier than ever to enjoy".

