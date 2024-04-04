Nintendo's marketing campaign for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has begun, and ahead of the Switch game's launch next month, it's shared some new posts on social media, including a letter from Peach as well as some more footage of the game.

Peach's letter to Mario makes note of her holiday in the Mushroom Kingdom and how she is visiting a town called "Rogueport" (which you'll likely be familiar with if you played the GameCube original). As for the video clip, there's some new footage in there and while it only runs for 33 seconds it's still nice to see the facelift the Switch version has had.

Apart from this footage, new pre-order deals for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door have also been popping up, with pre-orders on Amazon previously selling out. There's also been some neat bundles so far including one in Europe that comes with a copy of the game and a "buildable battle stage".