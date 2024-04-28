Knuckles
Image: Paramount

Paramount's new Knuckles series launched this week and although this six-part adventure is just getting underway, it seems a physical release has already been confirmed.

As highlighted by multiple sources, pre-order listings for a steelbook blu-ray and DVD have surfaced on sites like Amazon and Walmart. There's no release date but the price is $31.99.

In Knuckle's new series, the character goes on a "hilarious journey of self-discovery" after he agrees to teach Wade the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Will you be watching the Knuckles series on Paramount or holding out for a physical release? Let us know in the comments.