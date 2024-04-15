Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due to arrive in cinemas later this year and this time the blue blur will be facing off against Dr. Robotnik and Shadow the Hedgehog.

There have been some rumours already about who might be cast as the voice of Shadow, but now according to The Hollywood Reporter "multiple sources" are claiming it's the Cyberpunk 2077 and John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

The Hollywood Reporter: "Keanu Reeves is speeding along to another franchise, with the John Wick star heading to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He will be voicing the popular character named Shadow, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter."

This follows on from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wrapping up filming at the end of last month. In February it was also confirmed Jim Carrey would be reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik. Sonic 3 will arrive in cinemas this year on 20th December 2024 and Paramount's Knuckles series kicks off this month on 26th April 2024.