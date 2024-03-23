Earlier this week, we revealed how a trained task force dubbed 'Team 0%' was attempting to complete every community level in the original Super Mario Maker game before Nintendo shut down online functionality for the Wii U and 3DS on 8th April 2024.

While it was struggling to knock over one final level called 'Trimming the Herbs', since then the story has taken a bit of a turn - with the creator of this level confirming it was an "illegitimate upload" (thanks, OatmealDome). Therefore, the final community level was in fact "The Last Dance", which was cleared by 'Yamada_SMM2' on 15th March 2024.

That means every community level in the game has now been cleared. Mission complete! Here's part of what the team behind this effort had to say in an update:

"Trimming the Herbs was in fact a TAS (tool-assisted superplay), making 'The Last Dance' the final level cleared!"

To get to this point, the Mario Maker community had to knock over a whopping 25,000 unbeaten levels since last October. It's once again a tremendous feat!





The creator of “Trimming the Herbs” has admitted that it was an illegitimate upload (cleared by TAS).



Therefore, “The Last Dance” (cleared by [Super Mario Maker 1] @Team0Percent has cleared all Super Mario Maker 1 courses!The creator of “Trimming the Herbs” has admitted that it was an illegitimate upload (cleared by TAS).Therefore, “The Last Dance” (cleared by @Yamada_SMM2 ) is the final legitimate course. pic.twitter.com/SNdOb4rASX March 22, 2024

So that's all, folks! The shutdown of the Wii U and 3DS online services will take place next month in April. If you've got any last-minute things you want to do while the service is still active, now is the time to boot up these older Nintendo devices. You can learn more about the shutdown in our guide: