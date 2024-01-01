Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Atooi has announced — and released — a brand new roguelike dungeon hopper called Knights of the Rogue Dungeons. That's right, you can get it from the eShop right now for the price of $9.99 / £8.99 (with a bonus 10% discount if you're early).

Showcasing voxel-based visuals, charming accompanying music, and slick 60fps gameplay, this latest title from the developers of Mutant Mudds and Xeodrifter looks to provide simple yet addictive gameplay for fans of puzzlers and rogue-likes. As you make your way through the levels, you can collect gold and use this to provide your character with perks and buffs to aid you on your journey.

It's certainly looking promising, that's for sure. Let's take a look at the key features:

- Six uniquely themed dungeons, infested with enemies and traps: each more challenging than the last.

- Intuitive, responsive controls running at a silky smooth 60 frames per second.•Varied cast of playable knights: including Sir Redmoor, Lady Steadfast, Max (Mutant Mudds™), and Skullahad.

- Upgrade Shop, featuring: Extra Lives, Knight Power Increaser, Lucky Charms, Invincible Armors, Death Tax Reducer, and devastating Vanquish Spells.

Atooi recently launched its horror title Dementium: The Ward on the Nintendo Switch with all the remastered upgrades from the 3DS version. In a free update, the game now runs at a rock-solid 60fps at 1080p docked and 720p handheld.

Will you be picking up Knights of the Rogue Dungeons on Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts on the shadow release with a comment down below.