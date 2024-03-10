Ahead of the first year anniversary of the highly successful Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's been revealed the film will be making an encore in cinemas.

AMC Theatres has announced the Nintendo and Illumination animation will be returning on 28th June 2024 (thanks for the heads up, GoNintendo). So, if you did miss it the first time around and happen to be located near one of these theatres, this is your chance to catch it on the big screen.

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie originally arrived in cinemas last year, we mentioned how it was perhaps everything you might expect it to be - with the sheer amount happening on-screen enough to keep us engaged from start to finish. Of course, if you don't want to watch the movie in cinemas, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available on disc and streaming services.