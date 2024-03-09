As part of this week's Super Mario celebrations, Nintendo has now released an English version of its Super Mario Bros. Movie digital guidebook.

In case you missed our original post, this guide allows Mario Movie fans to "enhance" their viewing experience with all sorts of "Easter eggs and fun facts". Although the guide is free, you will still need a Nintendo Account to view it.

Discover all the secrets and Easter eggs in The Super Mario Bros. Movie with the free digital guidebook! Sign in with a Nintendo Account—or create one for free—to view: https://mario.nintendo.com/guidebook/





The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available in physical form and across multiple streaming & digital stores worldwide. If you want to discover even more secrets from this movie, be sure to check out our feature here on Nintendo Life: