Get ready folks, because Summer Game Fest is once again upon us, and we've now got a date for the opening live showcase.

Not deviating too much from last year, the big event will commence on 7th June, 2024 live from the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT / 7am AET (8th June). Public tickets for the in-person event will become available via Ticketmaster on 7th May, 2024, but the event will, of course, be livestreamed worldwide.





A cross-platform LIVE showcase of what's next for video games.



Summer Game Fest has once again teamed up with Day of the Devs, with a Day of the Devs: SGF Edition showcase occuring immediately after the main event on the 7th. The showcase will also be followed by more livestreams and events in the following weeks, but details on these will be revealed later.

At last year's opening showcase, presenter Geoff Keighley was joined by the likes of Nicolas Cage and Sam Lake onstage, while Switch games such as Sonic Superstars and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown were demonstrated for the first time.